Parents arrested in death of 3-month-old infant in Colina Del Sol

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The parents of a 3-month-old infant who died Wednesday night in Colina Del Sol have been arrested, San Diego Police announced Friday.

According to the department, Brandon Copeland, 21, and Elizabeth Ucman, 22, were arrested on murder charges.

Police were called to a home on the 4400 block of Maple Street after 11 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that an infant was unresponsive.

When they arrived, officers began performing CPR on the 3-month-old girl until relieved by personnel from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The 3-month-old was taken to the hospital where she later died.

No further details surrounding the death of the child were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

