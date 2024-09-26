Padres fans are 'October Ready'

It's playoff mania at Petco Park.

On Wednesday, inside the Padres Team store, Friar fans were seen swarming the aisles and grabbing their newly made 'October Ready' gear to represent their team going into the playoff season.

With Tuesday night's win over the Dodgers, which ended in a thrilling triple play to clinch a birth in the playoffs, brand new merchandise hit the floor of the team's store.

New hats, sweatshirts, and T-shirts in rich brown and gold colors are ready for purchase and read 'October Ready.'

Padres season ticket holders and best friends Laura Wolf and Nicole Santos were among the hundreds who stopped in to grab some fresh Padres' swag.

"I have to look good and feel good for October baseball," Wolf said. "We're October ready."

Santos said she was grabbing some 'October Ready' gear for both herself and her kids.

"I think that a lot of the players on the Padres are amazing and great examples and role models for our kids," Santos said.

Next to the 'October Ready' apparel, Friar fans also saw golden baseballs with the 'Post Season' stitch on them for the first time in stores since 2022..

Donta Wills is another customer who came in to buy post-season gear on Wednesday.

Wills is a season ticket holder and says he's been following the Padres since 2003. He said he saw something for the first time in Tuesday night's game.

"I've never seen a triple play happen in real life or on TV, so to see the triple play, Manny Machado, the whole team, clench the playoffs was unbelievable," Wills said. "This whole season, they've been playing as a team collectively. They're unstoppable right now. Nobody wants to play the Padres right now."