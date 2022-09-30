Watch Now
Pacific Surfliner service suspended between Irvine, San Diego due to safety concerns in San Clemente

Posted at 1:56 PM, Sep 30, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pacific Surfliner trains have been halted between Irvine and San Diego until further notice.

According to Amtrak, service was suspended due to “safety concerns to the right-of-way in San Clemente."

“We are working with our partners to set up train service between Oceanside and San Diego, as well as bus connections to/from Irvine and Oceanside. We will share updates as soon as details are available,” Amtrak said.

The suspension went into effect Friday.

“We understand that closures will result in disruptions and sincerely apologize for any inconveniences it causes our riders. We’ll continue to look for ways to minimize the impact of these closures as this critical work continues,” the company continued.

