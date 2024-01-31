Owner of retired K-9 that fell down 40-foot well facing $100K+ in vet care bills

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A German Shepard named Indy is on a long road to recovery after falling in an old well around this time last year. ABC 10News caught up with Indy at physical therapy on Tuesday to track his progress, and we learned how you can help along the way.

"So Indy is here for his therapy treatment… Yes you’re talking about it!” the physical therapist said as the dog chimed in with a lively bark.

The 10-year-old German Shepard is a retired police dog, capturing the hearts of the KGTV newsroom and audience after he was rescued from a 40-foot well in Chula Vista.

“He had a giant scar and cut from his shoulder all the way to his back — a very bad wound that was filled with mud," said Mark Pugh, Indy's owner. "He strained his legs and ruptured a disc in his back."

Pugh said after the accident, Indy couldn’t walk at all.

He’s been taking him to Aqua Animal Care Center in Oceanside twice a week for physical therapy. The facility has an underwater treadmill and laser therapy, which requires Indy to don some spiffy goggles.

“It brings in good blood flow, it reduces inflammation, reduces pain," the physical therapist said about the laser treatment.

Indy also does a series of exercises, building his balance, coordination and muscle strength.

The treatment is working, but at a steep cost.

"His spirit’s coming back," said Pugh. “It’s almost to the point where if i don’t find other resources, or I get the insurance company to come forward, I'll be out of money next month.”

Combining the physical therapy, Indy's emergency veterinary care and monthly medication, Pugh said the bill for his precious dog's treatment has crossed the $100,000 mark. Despite the six-figure cost, Pugh said he can't imagine not doing everything he can to help Indy live and recover, especially since this iteration man's best friend has been there for him.

"When you take on a pet... you’re supposed to care for them and treat them and shelter them. That’s what you take on. It’s not a lighthearted decision. That's what you take on," he said.

If you’d like to help assist with Indy's recovery, follow this link to the GoFundMe page.