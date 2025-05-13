Owner of popular burger spot 'The Friendly' dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The owner of a popular restaurant known for slinging smash burgers at affordable prices has died, according to multiple people ABC 10News spoke to in and around the restaurant on Tuesday.

Brandon Zanavich started up The Friendly several years ago on 30th Street in North Park. Since then, he set up shop in three additional locations: University Avenue, Convoy and Pacific Beach.

Julian Vasquez, who works at the barber shop next door to the North Park restaurant, says he knew Zanavich for many years. He described him as a big, generous personality: He frequently brought food to the barber shop crew and was always a good friend.

ABC 10News Evidence of The Friendly's consumer-friendly prices on the menu at its North Park location on May 8, 2025.

Two employees at the restaurant confirmed to ABC 10News Zanavich had died a few days ago, but they did not know the cause of death. They also told our photojournalist that the restaurant was closed on Tuesday, but they hope to reopen on Wednesday and carry on, since that's what their late owner would want them to do.

There was a growing memorial in front of the burger shop as people brought flowers, candles and more mementoes. One person even dropped off a guest book for people to sign and leave condolences and memories about Zanavich.

The people who stopped by to add to the memorial all had great things to say about Zanavich, his work ethic and hearty laugh that would fill a room.

The North Park establishment has a 4.6-star rating on Google as people left over 1,400 reviews.

A quick scroll through the tavern's Instagram page shows an array of eclectic, mouthwatering sandwiches: A pork schnitzel special, bone marrow paired with the patties, an exclusive tonkatsu ramen fried chicken sandwich and many more creative, delightful bites.