Power restored after thousands of SDG&E customers left without electricity

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Power has been restored after more than 40,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in various communities faced a massive outage Tuesday morning.

The communities where the outages were being reported include City Heights, Golden Hill, East State College, Kensington, Lemon Grove, La Mesa, Oak Park, Rancho San Diego, Rolando, and Skyline.

The outage was first reported at 9:47 a.m., and San Diego State University reported a partial outage on the campus' west side.

SDGE says the outages have been cleared and power was restored around 11:20 a.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.