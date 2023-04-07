One wounded in La Presa-area shooting

LA PRESA (CNS) - A shooting in a neighborhood near the intersection of state Route 54 and SR-125 left one person wounded Friday.

The gunfire in the area of Apple Street and Grand Avenue in the La Presa neighborhood of Spring Valley was reported shortly after noon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the victim, described only as male, to a hospital for treatment of wounds of undisclosed severity.

Investigators had no immediate description of the shooter or shooters, and the circumstances that led to the gunfire were unknown, sheriff's Lt. Michael Pepin said.