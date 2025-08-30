One person killed in fiery San Diego crash on 5 Freeway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — One person was killed when a white sedan went off the 5 Freeway in San Diego and crashed into a tree, catching fire, authorities said.

The brushfire was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:50 p.m. Friday on the southbound San Diego Freeway at the Tocayo off-ramp.

A witness told the CHP the sedan started smoking and then caught fire, spreading flames to dry brush in the area. The CHP learned the fire quickly spread to the size of 10 cars.

A witness also told the CHP a white BMW was being driven recklessly in the area before the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP indicated by summoning the Medical Examiner's office to the scene.

The burning car was 60 feet off the roadway, the CHP said.

A SigAlert was issued at 6:33 p.m. shutting down the off-ramp and it was cancelled at about 10:30 p.m.

