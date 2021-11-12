One man rescued off Sunset Cliffs, crews searching waters after panga boat found

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One man was rescued from the waters off of Sunset Cliffs early Friday, and crews were still searching for others hours later after a panga boat was discovered nearby.

San Diego Police and Fire-Rescue received a call around 3 a.m. of someone hearing a woman screaming for help in the ocean off Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Police who arrived on the scene said they also heard the screaming, prompting a response from SDFD Lifeguards and a rescue helicopter as well.

The helicopter spotted one person struggling in the ocean about half a mile off the coast and dropped a flotation device to the man. A lifeguard on a surfboard went out to help rescue the stranded man, who was taken to shore and then UCSD Medical Center by paramedics. The man was alert and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, but suffering from hypothermia, fire officials said.

Nearby, authorities said a 30-foot panga boat was discovered. According to US Border Patrol officials who responded to the scene, the boat was abandoned and contained fuel cans and at least 18 life jackets. Officials added that it appeared the boat had engine trouble.

Fire officials told ABC 10News that the rescued man said half of the people in the boat stayed while half jumped into the water.

Crews were still searching the area for anyone else who may have been in the boat several hours later Friday morning.