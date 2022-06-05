One man dead, another charged in National City stabbing

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is dead and another has been charged following a stabbing in San Diego's National City neighborhood.

According to the National City Police Department, officers went to the 100 block of East 8th Street in National City around 12:15 p.m. after reports of someone being stabbed and run over by a car.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 52-year-old man in a public parking lot suffering from stab wounds and trauma to his body. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His name will not be released pending notification of next of kin.

The victim's death prompted an investigation by NCPD detectives and they say they collected evidence and spoke with numerous witnesses.

NCPD says during the investigation, 54-year-old Thornell Brown was identified as a suspect in this case and at around 6:12 p.m. and an officer saw Brown driving his vehicle in the 1600 block of National City Blvd.

Officers initiated a felony hot stop and took Brown into custody. Brown will be booked into county jail for murder. All suspects are in custody and there are no outstanding suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information or video evidence related to this incident is encouraged to call the National City Police at 619.336.4457 or you can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS.