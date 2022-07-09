Watch Now
One killed in multi-car crash in Allied Gardens

Posted at 6:01 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 21:01:31-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person is dead following a crash in San Diego’s Allied Gardens neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the crash happened on the 7400 block of Mission Gorge Road around 4:12 p.m.

Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time, San Diego Police confirmed that one person died. Another was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A portion of Mission Gorge Road will remain closed for several hours as authorities investigate the crash.

