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One critically injured after suspect drives stolen car onto Pacific Beach boardwalk, SDPD says

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At least one person was critically injured after a suspect drove a stolen vehicle onto the Pacific Beach boardwalk, according to the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego Police said the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue.

Police said the owner of a Tesla called to report their vehicle stolen, telling authorities they were tracking the Tesla from their app.

Officers were able to locate the car on Mission Boulevard and initiated a stop. The suspect fled from police, and officers canceled the pursuit shortly before the car drove onto the boardwalk, police added.

The suspect hit a 25-year-old woman and a SDG&E transformer before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was then held down by onlookers until officers arrived.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

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