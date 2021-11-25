Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

One arrested in shooting death of man in Spring Valley

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
sheriff patrol car
Posted at 1:31 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 16:31:30-05

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County Sheriff detectives have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Spring Valley.

Authorities said a 26-year-old man was shot in the 8700 block of Troy Street on November 3 at around 12:20 p.m.

The victim, Arnolfo Quintero of Spring Valley, was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

RELATED: 1 dead following shooting in Spring Valley, SDSO investigating

During the investigation, 22-year-old Pedro Arturo Rodriguez Jr., of San Diego, was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting.

Detectives said on Nov. 23, Rodriguez Jr. was arrested at his home without incident. He has been booked into jail on murder charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE