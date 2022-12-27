One arrested after attempted burglary at Subway restaurant in Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A person was arrested overnight for allegedly breaking into a Subway restaurant in San Diego's Normal Heights neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Police Department, they received a call at 1:10 a.m. about someone seen breaking a window and entering the fast-food restaurant in the 3500 block of Adams Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the burglar inside and told them to put their hands up with their guns drawn.

Police say the burglar sprinted for the restaurant's back door but was intercepted by officers outside. The person was taken into custody.

No other arrests were made and no injuries have been reported.