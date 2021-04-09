Officers respond to standoff with battery suspect in Clairemont canyon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officers responded Friday to a standoff with a battery suspect near a Clairemont canyon.

San Diego Police responded to the canyon off of the 5500 block of Lodi Street just after 12:30 p.m. Police said the suspect, described as a tall white male in his 30s, wearing a Green Bay Packers shirt and blue jeans.

Police added that the suspect was trying to hide in trees and overgrowth in the canyon and refusing to surrender. Officers said that he may be armed.

