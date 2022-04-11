Officer-involved shooting at San Diego Harbor Police station leaves 1 injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by an officer outside the San Diego Harbor Police Headquarters Sunday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Harbor Drive.

Police say a man pulled up to the station and used the call box to ask for assistance. When an officer came out, the man allegedly went back to his car and grabbed a gun.

SDPD says the man was immediately shot by an officer. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No police officers were injured.

SDPD says it is standard protocol to put the officers involved on administrative leave. The officers were wearing body cameras.

10News found shell casings outside the front steps of the department, alongside dozens of evidence markers. Officers are still on the scene, and the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.