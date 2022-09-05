Officer injured after woman suspected of DUI crashes into patrol vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An officer was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a woman suspected of DUI crashed into his patrol vehicle, according to San Diego Police.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. as the officer was stopped along I-15 near Friars Road to assist a disabled motorist with a tow truck.

A woman driving a Land Rover then crashed into the back of the patrol car, police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.