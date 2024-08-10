North Park non-profit helping homeless stay cool in summer months

During these warm summer months one North Park non-profit is working overtime to make sure the homeless stay cool.

“So whenever it's really hot out, I mean, the level of discomfort is extremely high,” said Calvin Bender.

Bender is an Operations Coordinator, Uptown Community Service Center. He shared he once faced homelessness himself and received help at Uptown.

“I feel obligated to, you know, rise to the occasion and do as much as I can to help people out as well,” he said.

He says they’ve seen a spike in demand in recent months. Right now Uptown is helping about 1,000 people per month due to the heat and rising cost of living in the region. And while the daytime center doesn’t offer shelter beds, they do offer a place to cool down, food, water, clothing, a mailbox, and a shower.

“Because of the heat, there's been an extreme demand for showers,” said Bender. “If you have the means, please, we are accepting donations in the form of hygiene material, deodorant, body wash, lotions, any socks or underwear. We are always in need of socks and underwear, and also belts.”

He says people can donate items or volunteer their time, like Adrianne Dishon, who has volunteered at Uptown for more than year.

“They may come in and get on the waiting list for a shower and may not have had one in a few days…but when they come back out and they’ve got clean clothes on, they’re a whole different person,” said Dishon. “They become family…we treat them with respect.”

To donate, volunteer or learn more about Uptown Community Resource Center you can visit their website online.

