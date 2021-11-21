North Park business owner says he's being squeezed out by rising rent

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's been decades in the North Park community for Gordon Shaw and his business, Hanger's Cleaners.

That's what makes it so difficult to leave, he said.

"It makes me feel good but it just sort of adds to the hurt you know," said Shaw. "It's why I'm in this business. I love the personal interaction."

Shaw's business is closing its doors, due to rising rent prices and poor business during the pandemic.

He told ABC 10News he has no choice but to close up shop, and that his rent is now up to $9,000 a month and he's not able to make ends meet.

"We were down about 80 percent and I asked to talk to somebody because I was told the best thing to do was get together with your landlord," Shaw said.

But he said he was never about to negotiate with anyone. He fell behind on his rent and is now being evicted.

"It kinda gets to me," he said.

Customers have reached out to Shaw, many posting on Nextdoor about the situation and loss to the area. It's not how he wanted to end his career and four decades in the neighborhood.

"Really love the neighborhood, the people was gonna do a lot of things here," he said.

He figured he only had a few days left and is trying to do all he can in the meantime. He said he will continue to operate as a drop-off and pick-up business from a private location and urges customers to call him to arrange any service.

"I'll keep the customers but it's not the same," he said.

Local small businesses and nonprofit entities that suffered economic losses due to COVID-19 may be eligible for grant funding from the county. To learn more about the county's Small Business Grant, click here.

