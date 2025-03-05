North Park botox business falls victim to vandalism twice in a month

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tall glass windows that face University Avenue are supposed to provide a welcoming presence, drawing customers into Botoxie in North Park. Recently, they've also welcomed two vandalism attempts exactly one month apart from each other, and the owners don't know why they're being targeted.

Co-owner Brian Culley had no shortage of positive words to describe the last three years since opening Botoxie.

“They've been great," he told ABC 10News Tuesday. "They've been fantastic. I mean, the North Park community has been great. We've had a lot of support.”

It only took a few words, though, to sum up the last four weeks.

“It’s very strange," he said.

Culley showed ABC 10News security footage from inside his full-service medical spa. At 2:38 a.m. on February 3rd, as a car drives by in the background, Culley pointed out how it appears something is shot at his business, shattering the far left panel of safety glass.

“When we showed up in the morning, there was a big gaping hole in the window and glass shattered everywhere," he said. "It was a surprise, on a Monday morning, to walk right into work and have to deal with that on top of a busy work schedule.”

Culley said it took about three weeks to fix that panel. Then, a week after that, it happened again to the other panel.

That moment was also caught on camera on 1:40 a.m. on March 3rd. Similarly, the car Culley believes is the same from the first incident drives by as the glass shatters.

“It's a lot of stress in general to run a business, and then have to walk in and worry about, is my business safe? Does somebody to steal something?" he said.

Culley said both incidents caused a total of $3,000 in damages.

A couple doors down on University Avenue, the owner of Creative Futons said she's also been the victim of vandalism, showing photos of broken glass on one of her front windows from January 27th.

ABC 10News

“It’s just crazy," she said. "What a bad feeling. With all that’s going on in the world right now, this is the last thing I need to worry about, is my business being protected.”

Culley feels the same way and hopes the confusing issue, as he put it, will come to an end.

"More frustration about why these things are happening in the community. Why are people vandalizing other people's offices and buildings around here? Because it's, you know, disappointing to see and we hope that the police can catch them and track down what's going on," he said.

Information is very limited, but Culley said he's filed two separate police reports, with two separate case numbers.

The San Diego Police Department told ABC 10News, if there's a case number, they're being investigated.

