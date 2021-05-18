New Target store to open inside downtown San Diego mixed-use development

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Target is slated to open a 36,000 square foot store inside a mixed-use development downtown.

The store will be housed inside a planned 255,000 square-foot, 22-story tall retail and residential tower that will feature 241 apartments in the East Village Ballpark District, according to Cisterra Development.

The project is located along G Street between 9th and 10th Avenues.

“Radian will be an exceptionally crafted, modern high-rise that also honors and preserves one of the neighborhood’s historic buildings,” said Diane Peabody Straw, Executive Director of the East Village Association.

“East Village is an ideal neighborhood to welcome Radian and Target, which will provide a unique retail and residential experience for residents, employees and visitors in the area.”

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled this summer with the completion of construction scheduled for 2023.

