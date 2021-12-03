New plans released for Sports Arena site redevelopment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Friday marks the 60-day deadline for the City of San Diego to accept proposals for redeveloping the Midway District's Diego Sports Arena site.

The two proposals submitted, from Midway Rising and Midway Village+, intend to construct a new Sports Arena, provide thousands of new housing units, and add space for retail, entertainment, and parks.

According to releases Friday by each group, plans offer their own approach to meet housing needs, redevelop the aging arena, and expand upon the site's offerings.

MIDWAY RISING

A rendering of the Midway Rising plan for the San Diego Sports Arena site.

MIDWAY RISING HOUSING 4,000 new homes, with more than 1,200 being affordable housing units for low- and middle-income residents. SPORTS ARENA Would replace the Sports Arena with a new venue, though details on seating capacity were not available yet. OTHER VENUES N/A PARK SPACE More than 20 acres of parks and community space, including a 2.9-acre central paseo greenway.



Also plans for a central community gathering space inspired by Mexican Zocalos.

(The information above was sourced from Midway Rising's website. To learn more, click here)

MIDWAY VILLAGE+

Credit: Midway Sports and Entertainment District A proposal from TOLL Brothers, David Malmuth Development, Bridge Housing, and the San Diego Loyal soccer team would see the Sports Arena renovated and include park area, housing units, and commercial and retail space. Their plans also include a hotel and the construction of a 12,000-seat soccer stadium.

MIDWAY VILLAGE+ HOUSING "Thousands" of new housing units in total, with more more than half classified as "affordable or built for middle-income or working families.”



Additional housing would be added with the construction of a permanent soccer stadium (see below). SPORTS ARENA Would replace the Sports Arena with a new 15,000-seat arena with the ability to expand. OTHER VENUES Plans for a 3,500-seat events center for concerts, performances, and other events.



Also plans for a modular soccer stadium for San Diego Loyal, before a permanent stadium with about 20,000 seats is constructed on an adjacent 17-acre site. PARK SPACE Plans for a 12-acre central park, a skate park, walking and biking paths, and a creek.

(The information above was sourced from the Midway Village+ website. To learn more, click here)

Plans to redevelop the Sports Arena site were restarted last summer after the city was notified that plans need to comply with California's Surplus Land Act (SLA), which requires that the land be offered to affordable housing developers first.

The redevelopment of the site is included in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan, which is the blueprint for the future development of the neighborhood. That plan aims to incorporate a mix of entertainment, housing, retail, and park space in the Sports Arena area.

After the process was restarted, City Council President Jennifer Campbell said of the site:

"The Midway District has long been a forgotten corner of San Diego and this decision delays the timeline on a sorely needed upgrade. I understand that many in the community will be frustrated with this unexpected outcome. That is why I am committed to working with Mayor Gloria, my council colleagues and community stakeholders to restart this process in a way that is in compliance with state guidelines.

To be clear, creating affordable housing for San Diegans has been one of my top priorities. One silver lining in this decision is the chance to add more homes for working San Diegans to this site."

