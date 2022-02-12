New information released following Petco Park deaths

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Last month, San Diego Police announced that the tragic, and suspicious, deaths of a mother and son who fell from a concourse at Petco Park, were ruled as a homicide-suicide.

40-year-old Raquel Yvonne Wilkins and her son Denzel Browning-Wilkins, 2, died when they fell about 82 feet onto Tony Gwynn Way before a Padres game on September 25.

An autopsy report sheds light on how police came to the suicide conclusion. The report said an investigation by San Diego Police “revealed that she had an increase in paranoia for the last three months. She was constantly worried about danger to her son and herself."

The report goes on to say that a month before her death, “a contact for a suicide prevention phone number was entered onto her phone."

According to the report, there were also searches on the phone for “easy suicide” and “means of suicide” one day before her death.

On the day of her death, there was a search of “downtown rooftop bars,” according to the report.

The woman’s parents and siblings, represented by attorney Dan Gilleon maintain that she was not suicidal.

According to Gilleon, after seeing statements by witnesses in news articles they believe the tables where the mother and son were, were too close to the railing.

“The reason she fell over is because Denzel climbed up on a table, that table was right next to a rail,” said Gilleon. “They refused to provide us any information, including the medical examiner.”

Gilleon said he recently sent a letter to San Diego city leadership and the police chief, asking for more information about the death of the child, after he said he was denied access.

Gillion said he and the family are in the process of attempting to file a civil lawsuit against the city. He also believes an outside agency should have investigated the fall, since the city owns much of Petco Park.

Another significant detail written in the autopsy report is "On the morning of her death while visiting a cliff she asked her husband if the distance from the cliff to the shore below was high enough to be fatal, and minutes before her death made a similar inquiry about Petco Park.” Gillion claims that the statement is inaccurate.

“Absolutely sloppy, they're calling this guy her husband,” he said. “They can't even get the basic facts straight.”

When asked about the letter sent by Gilleon to the city, a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department said Friday that they cannot comment on pending litigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the San Diego crisis hotline is available 24-7. The number is 888- 724-7240.

