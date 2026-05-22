Parents allege San Diego shooting suspect displayed troubling behavior at Chula Vista school

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — High Tech High Chula Vista confirmed that 18-year-old Caleb Vasquez, one of the suspects in the Islamic Center of San Diego mass shooting, was a graduate of the school. Parents are now coming forward with claims that Vasquez displayed troubling behavior while attending the school.

A parent tip alleged that Vasquez had been disciplined for potentially violent behavior. When asked about the claim, the school said it could not comment.

"Law enforcement is actively investigating Monday's incident, and we are respecting that process. Because this involves an ongoing law enforcement investigation and student privacy laws, we cannot comment on individual student records or confirm or deny alleged disciplinary history," the school said in a statement.

There are also claims that parents were not made aware of the potentially violent behavior. The day after the shooting, the school sent a letter to families confirming Vasquez attended the school and that it "firmly condemns hate in all its forms."

Chula Vista Police previously confirmed they made prior contact with Vasquez after someone who knew him reported concerns about his deep interest in extreme ideology and mass casualty attacks.

High Tech High said its main priority is supporting students, staff and families.

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