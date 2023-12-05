Navy squadron commodore arrested for DUI week before being relieved from duty

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Navy officer relieved from his duty overseeing an amphibious squadron based out of San Diego was arrested in connection to a DUI hit-and-run the week before he was removed from his post.

The Navy's statement released on Friday, Dec. 1, says Capt. James Harney was removed from his role as commodore of Amphibious Squadron 5 due to "a loss of confidence in Capt. Harney's ability to perform his duties."

The Coronado Police Department confirmed to ABC 10News on Tuesday, Dec. 5, that Harney was arrested on Nov. 22 in connection to a felony DUI hit and run. CPD says no one was killed in the crash, but it did not release any other details about the incident.

Rear Admiral Randall Peck, who commands the Expeditionary Strike Group 3 out of Naval Base San Diego, decided to remove Harney from the commodore position.

The Navy says Capt. Tate Robinson will take over as the commodore for Amphibious Squadron 5. The branch's Dec. 1 announcement also says Harney will be administratively reassigned as a commander for the U.S. Pacific Fleet's Naval Surface Force.

"Navy leaders are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct, both on and off duty," the statement says. "They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards."