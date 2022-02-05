Navy SEAL candidate dies following completion of Hell Week training

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One Navy SEAL candidate died and another was hospitalized after falling ill following the successful completion of Hell Week, the Navy said Saturday.

According to the Navy, the two candidates, assigned to Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, were taken to the hospital on February 4 “several hours after their Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) class successfully completed Hell Week.”

One of the candidates died at Sharp Coronado Hospital while the other is in stable condition at Naval Medical Center.

“The Sailors were not actively training when they reported symptoms and were transported to receive emergency care,” the Navy said.

The name of the deceased sailor is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin is notified, according to the military.

