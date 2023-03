CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – The Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado was temporarily placed on lockdown Friday night, according to military officials.

Officials tell ABC 10News that at 11:00 p.m., someone tried to drive past the base's main gate without clearance. Security told the driver to slow down, but the driver approached at a high rate of speed.

Security shot at the driver, but no one was injured.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident.