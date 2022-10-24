Names of San Diego Police officers involved in deadly Southcrest shooting released

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The names of two San Diego Police officers who fatally shot a man that opened fire on them in the Southcrest neighborhood early last week have been released to the public.

The deadly shooting happened on Tuesday, October 18 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of S. 43rd Street.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Officers Freddy Alexander Najera-Arredondo and Justin Morrison went to the scene after hearing reports of a man with a gun in the area.

When authorities arrived at the scene, 33-year-old Derrick Weatherspoon was seen walking out of a taco shop with a handgun. Before the officers could exit their patrol car, Weatherspoon began shooting at them, prompting the officers to return fire.

Weatherspoon was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground. Both officers and paramedics used life-saving measures on Weatherspoon but he eventually died at the scene from his injuries.

SDSO says Najera-Arredondo and Morrison have each been employed with the San Diego Police Department for three years. Both officers are currently assigned to SDPD's Southeastern Patrol Station. As in all officer-involved shootings, the officers are currently on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to duty.