Mysterious lights spotted off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans are scratching their heads after spotting mysterious lights over the ocean Monday night.

Video and photos posted on Twitter show the glowing lights over the ocean before 9 p.m.

Video taken by one San Diegan shows several a series of three lights appearing in the sky before being joined by several more.

Some social media users reported seeing the lights over Mission Beach while others reported seeing the lights from San Diego’s Paradise Hills neighborhood.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, San Diegans brainstormed theories. "Drones practicing for 4th of July show," one commenter wrote.

"If something was intelligent enough to come to earth from another solar system, they’re not gonna leave their lights on for us to see," another wrote.

10News has reached out to authorities to see if military drills may be responsible for the activity.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

