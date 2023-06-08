Murder suspect arrested in San Diego after nearly 40 years on the run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The suspect in a 1984 Florida murder was arrested this week in San Diego County after nearly 40 years on the run.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Donald Santini, 64, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told 10News that Santini is suspected of killing 33-year-old Cynthia Wood.

Authorities discovered Wood’s body on June 9, 1984 in a water-filled ditch in Riverview, Florida.

“The victim was last seen leaving her residence approximately 5 days prior to finding her body.”

An autopsy later determined that the cause of death was strangulation, HCSO said.

Authorities said Wood was last seen with Santini.

Read the full statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office below: