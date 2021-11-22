Watch
East Village water main break causes road closures, floods nearby buildings

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 6:42 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 22:19:55-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A water main break led to the flooding of some East Village streets Sunday evening, causing several road closures, according to San Diego police.

The water line broke at around 3:30 p.m. on 11th and A Street, near the on-ramp of Interstate 5 north and 163 North, SDPD said.

The cause of the break was not immediately known, but the rushing water flooded a Shell gas station parking lot and seeped into the first floor of a high rise on A Street.

According to San Diego police, 9th, 10th, and 11th Street is closed from A St. to B St.

City of San Diego Public Utilities crews have shut off the main and are preparing to work on repairs.

There currently is no ETA on when the repairs will be complete.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

