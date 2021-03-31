Mount Hope home-invasion robbery ends in fatal shooting of suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A home-invasion robbery suspect was fatally shot late Tuesday after the Mount Hope resident he was targeting turned his own gun against him.

San Diego Police said the break-in occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 300 block of 43rd Street. Officers say that the 62-year-old resident returned home to find two men waiting for him. One of the men pointed a gun at the resident and demanded his belongings, police added.

The resident was directed into the home and the suspects began searching for valuables. At one point during that search, the man was able to disarm the armed suspect and pointed the gun at him, according to SDPD.

Police say the suspect then reportedly charged the resident, prompting him to fire the gun several times. The second suspect fled from the scene, police added.

SDPD officers arrived to find the first suspect suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics started CPR and took him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect has been identified but was only described by police as a 39-year-old Black man.

Police were still searching for the second suspect, who was described as an Asian male in his 30s.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SDPD's homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.