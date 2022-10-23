Watch Now
Motorist arrested on suspicion of drunken driving at Escondido checkpoint

Posted at 7:15 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 10:15:40-04

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during a driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.

The checkpoint at El Norte Parkway and Ash Street began at 6 p.m. Saturday and ended at 10:30 p.m., the Escondido Police Department reported.

Nineteen drivers at the checkpoint were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. Police said 781 vehicles were contacted at the checkpoint.

