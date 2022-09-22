Watch Now
Motorcyclist seriously injured in San Diego collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 31-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday when she was struck by a pickup truck in San Diego.

The woman was riding a 2020 Ducati motorcycle southbound on 1900 Pershing Drive about 2:20 p.m. when a 75-year-old man driving a 2015 GMC pickup truck "failed to see and sideswiped the female," according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded to the collision and cleared the scene as a minor injury accident after the woman only complained of pain, according to the SDPD. The driver of the truck was not injured.

However, SDPD officers conducted a hospital follow-up and learned the woman had sustained a pelvic fracture. The SDPD Traffic Division was notified and is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

