Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mission Beach crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with another vehicle in the Mission Beach area Saturday afternoon.

SDPD first received word about the crash in the 1000 block of West Mission Bay Drive around 4:15 p.m. According to a department watch commander, eastbound lanes in the area of the crash, between Mission Boulevard and the Ingraham Street connector, were closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Police say westbound lanes of West Mission Bay Drive stayed open, but traffic was "severely impacted."

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, police said the eastbound lanes opened up again; however, traffic for the Mission Beach, Mission Bay and Pacific Beach neighborhoods was still impacted.

Police did not provide an update on the crash victim's condition beyond the fact they were seriously injured. It's also unclear at this point how the crash happened in the first place.

Update: Eastbound West Mission Bay is open. Traffic remains heavily impacted in the Mission Beach, Mission Bay, and Pacific Beach neighborhoods. https://t.co/aokDWJLr8s — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 28, 2023

