Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Encanto neighborhood crash

San Diego police sdpd cruiser
KGTV
San Diego police cruiser
San Diego police sdpd cruiser
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 14:34:46-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a sedan Friday night in the Encanto neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash happened at 7:43 p.m. in the 6200 block of Federal Boulevard. The motorcycle rider was driving behind a 37-year-old man driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla west on Federal. The driver decided to make a U-turn from the outside two lanes into the motorcyclist’s path, where they collided.

Police said the rider was unconscious at the scene and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

SDPD said DUI was not a factor in the crash.

The department’s traffic division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7!