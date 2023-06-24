Motorcyclist seriously injured in Encanto neighborhood crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a sedan Friday night in the Encanto neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash happened at 7:43 p.m. in the 6200 block of Federal Boulevard. The motorcycle rider was driving behind a 37-year-old man driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla west on Federal. The driver decided to make a U-turn from the outside two lanes into the motorcyclist’s path, where they collided.

Police said the rider was unconscious at the scene and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

SDPD said DUI was not a factor in the crash.

The department’s traffic division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.