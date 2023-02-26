Motorcyclist killed after crashing into jersey wall in Midway neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a jersey wall in the Midway neighborhood Saturday night.

At 9:43 p.m., the man was riding his 2020 Triumph motorcycle east on Midway Drive at a high rate of speed, the San Diego Police Department said in a press release. The motorcyclist hit a curb at Midway Drive and Barnett Avenue intersection and then crashed into a jersey wall.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash; no further information was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.