Motorcyclist injured in suspected DUI crash in Bay Ho

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old man was hospitalized with severe injuries after allegedly crashing his motorcycle while driving under the influence in San Diego's Bay Ho neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the man, whose identity has not been released, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle southbound in a private driveway at 4903 Morena Blvd. at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. The rider lost control of the motorcycle and overturned, colliding with a curb and a guardrail, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics transported the man to a hospital. He suffered a fractured left collarbone, a fractured left shoulder blade and a collapsed left lung. Police said he was awaiting surgery.

Investigators determined that driving under the influence was a factor in the crash. Officers from the department's Traffic Division responded to the scene and are leading the ongoing investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with further information to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

