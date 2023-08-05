Motorcyclist injured after colliding with car in San Diego's Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Saturday after he collided with a car in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood.

On Friday at about 10:18 p.m., San Diego Police Department officers were called to the 4500 block of Home Avenue. When they arrived, they learned the man riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle was riding east on Home when a 46-year-old woman driving a 2011 Hyundai Tucson stopped in the bicycle lane facing east along the south curb. She made a U-turn in front of the motorcyclist, who hit the car's driver’s side front fender.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures and cuts on his ankle, SDPD said. His injuries are considered non-life threatening, and DUI was not a factor.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

