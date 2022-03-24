Motorcyclist, 29, killed in three-vehicle crash in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 29-year-old man died following a motorcycle crash in 4S Ranch Wednesday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on eastbound Camino Del Norte east of Camino San Bernardo.

CHP said the motorcyclist was trying to pass traffic when he hit the back of a black BMW sedan, causing him to be ejected before being hit by a Nissan Altima.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“The cause of this collision, and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego Area,” the department said.

