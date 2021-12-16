Watch
Motorcycle struck by car, rider ejected in Barrio Logan collision

Posted at 6:31 AM, Dec 16, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a man suspected of driving under the influence backed into him in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, San Diego Police said.

A 24-year-old man riding a 2014 Aprila RSV4 motorcycle was hit by a 41- year-old man in a Nissan Versa on Harbor Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver had been parked along the curb in the 2400 block of Harbor Drive prior to the accident.

The motorcyclist broadsided the Nissan as the driver made a left turn from the curb and was ejected from the bike, police said. He was transported to a hospital with a broken leg.

The driver of the Nissan was arrested under suspicion of DUI, police said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
