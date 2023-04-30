Motorcycle rider suffers serious injuries after Lincoln Park crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 31-year-old motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a truck in Lincoln Park Saturday night.

The San Diego Police Department said the rider was on a black 2009 Harley Davison and was heading south on Euclid Avenue just after 8:00 p.m.

A 70-year-old man driving a black 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck on the opposite side of the street made a left-hand turn in the middle of the road and into the motorcycle’s path, according to SDPD. The rider dropped the motorcycle, slid about 40 feet, and hit the truck’s right-side panels.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized with a collapsed lung, left femur, and pelvic fractures.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.