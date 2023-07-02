Watch Now
Motorcycle police sergeant struck, injured in Coronado crash

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – A Coronado motorcycle police sergeant was injured after he was struck by an SUV Sunday morning.

At 9:00 a.m., an SUV pulled out of an alley on 6th Street and Alameda when it collided with the sergeant. The motorcycle got stuck in the grill and sent the 25-year police veteran flying over the handlebars, onto the hood, and then hitting the windshield before he landed on the ground.

Police said the officer was conscious and was able to radio for help. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

Police said at this point of the investigation, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The driver and passenger remained at the scene of the crash.

