Mother-daughter duo runs restaurant from home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a staple in El Salvador, a family tradition, and a taste of home for a mother-daughter duo. Yanira Majano and her mother, 85-year-old Martha Martinez, run Love Pupusas from their home in Rancho Penasquitos.

"Pupusas are our specialty. These are corn-flower masa," said Majano. "Meat and vegetables, mixed with cheese. And we cook it on the griddle."

The flavor does not disappoint. And it doesn't come from just a home kitchen — it's a microenterprise home kitchen operation — or MEHKO, for short. It's a program allowing kitchens like this one to operate, with permits and restrictions like any other restaurant.

Last month county officials voted to extend and expand MEHKO. County data shows a majority of people running MEHKOs are women and people of color, starting up without the costs of a brick-and-mortar.

"This is our dream come true, and it did," said Majano. "We were so happy we were able to start our business and be able to start with little capital somewhere where we're comfortable, our home in our community where everybody knows us."

For Majano, that means a shot at making a restaurant in San Diego County, just like her mom did in El Salvador.

"And I want my mom to see, to relive those moments. But we're doing it together," said Majano. "She's 85. She does not have the ability to move as she used to, but she's there always keeping an eye on what I'm doing. Or just giving me opinions, or sharing. But just being able to do that is amazing. So I'm very grateful for all the opportunities I'm receiving right now."

You can find Love Pupusas on Facebook for more information, and to make orders.