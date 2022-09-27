Mom remembers toddler killed in City Heights hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A memorial is growing at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in City Heights that killed a one-year-old toddler.

The family has identified the child as Annaleeh Rodarte, a toddler who loved watching the movie "Moana" and drank Coca-Cola.

Rodarte was killed Saturday evening in City Heights on Redwood Street when, police say, 45-year-old Margarito Vargas Angeles, struck and killed the toddler outside her grandparents' home.

Police say the child walked into the street and say Angeles was driving drunk and took off.

Rodarte's mom, Carina Rodarte, says she was at work when she got the devastating call. She says her daughter had a huge personality that loved to dance and sing. Neighbors who rushed to help say the driver was speeding before he hit the toddler.

Angeles is now arrested for felony DUI and hit & run and Annaleeh's mom wants the most serious punishment. The suspect is expected in court on Wednesday afternoon.

The family has a Go Fund Me page to help Annaleeh’s mom with her funeral expenses you can click here.