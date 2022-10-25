Mission Valley woman pleads not guilty to murder, child abuse, in baby's death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A woman accused of killing her 2-month-old daughter in Mission Valley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and child abuse charges.

Christine Mendoza, 35, was arrested on the morning of Oct. 16 on suspicion of killing Sophia Piper Rose Mendoza. She faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

According to San Diego police, officers were dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. to a San Diego Mission Road apartment where Mendoza and an "obviously deceased" infant were found inside.

The baby suffered trauma to her body that indicated she was the victim of a violent crime, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

In a statement, the lieutenant said, "At this time this appears to a tragic domestic-related incident where the infant's mother killed her child for unknown reasons."

No new facts were revealed during Mendoza's brief Tuesday morning arraignment, but afterward, Deputy District Attorney Eva Kilamyan told reporters, "We are going to find justice for Baby Sophia."

Mendoza remains in custody without bail and is due back in court in January.

