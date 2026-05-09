Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club damaged in early morning fire, beach closed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fire significantly damaged a building at the historic Mission Bay Boat & Ski Club early this morning, according to the San

Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at about 4 a.m.

Saturday at 2606 North Mission Bay Drive, where they found flames and smoke coming from the rear of the building and called for a second-alarm response, officials said.

It took 86 fire personnel more than 90 minutes to extinguish the flames, which were mostly in the attic of the building and not accessible.

``It was really difficult to get to the fire,'' Capt. Jason Shanley told City News Service. ``Patio support beams had collapsed so they had to use unconventional means to attack the fire. It took more than an hour to get access to the fire.''

Nine fire engines and five fire trucks were assisted by a drone,

search and rescue personnel, a bomb squad, logistics, medical and operational support, and the Metro Arson Strike Team, Shanley said. The San Diego County Health Department and SDG&E also responded.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a beach closure Saturday afternoon for Campland Mission Bay due to the runoff from the adjacent fire site.

``The closure area extends the beach line from Rose Creek Inlet west to Campland Marina,'' the DEHQ said in a statement. ``The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water can be impacted with debris and other potential contaminants. Bay waters along this stretch of shoreline will remain

closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for

water contact.''

Several boats on trailers in the parking lot were not damaged in the fire, and no injuries were reported. Investigators were attempting to determine the cause of the blaze and assess the damage amount.

The Mission Bay Boat & Ski Club, one of the oldest in the United States, was founded in 1940 as the San Diego Speedboat Club. It moved to its current location in 1965 and is known for teaching the blind how to water ski.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

