Mira Mesa restaurant offers non-traditional Thanksgiving meals for the holiday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Golden Island in Mira Mesa is popular for its dim sum, and while most San Diegans will be eating at home Thursday for Thanksgiving, the staff at the restaurant is preparing for customers non-stop.

Restaurant employee Michael Su said Golden Island will offer turkey, seasoned "Chinese style," but they will offer non-traditional Thanksgiving food as well.

"Turkey, dim sum, lobster, and Peking duck," said Su. ​

Su said the place is so popular on Thanksgiving Day that they usually have customers coming from out of town for the holiday, including places like Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. ​

He showed ABC 10News the restaurant's reservations and preorders that were already in place for Thanksgiving, with many preferring to dine out instead of cooking at home.

Golden Island opens at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.