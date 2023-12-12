'Mike's Bikes' gives away hundreds of bikes during holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It started as a small toy drive and has grown to an annual giveaway called “Mike’s Bikes.”

Mike Cook, a retired City of San Diego employee, leads a yearly effort to get bicycles to children who need it most. He’s partnering with the San Diego Police Department for the third year.

Cook said they give away about 300 bikes, scooters and skateboards each year.

“As a 61-year-old guy, in the late sixties, a bike was freedom. What I love to do is see more kids getting out, riding bikes in parks and just getting more exercise in the sun,” Cook said. “Being linked with the San Diego Police Department, it’s just a perfect partnership.”

The department will be giving out the bikes during the Christmas holiday. This is the eleventh year of the program.

“They light up. It’s an amazing contact,” said Sgt. Lem Sainsanoy, as he described giving the bikes to the children. “We want positive contact. There’s plenty of positive interactions with law enforcement every day and this is just to strengthen it.”

If you’re interested in contributing to the effort, the San Diego Pan Pacific Law Enforcement Association is accepting donations via Venmo. Their profile is @SD-PANPAC, and they’re requesting you write the payment is for Mike’s Bikes in the note.