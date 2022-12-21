Migrants in Tijuana wait for clarity on Title 42's future

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the migrants staying at the Border Line Crisis Center in Tijuana, the news that Title 42 would not end on Wednesday, as expected, came as no surprise.

“We had our hopes up but we were ready for it not to be true," says Judith Cabrera, the co-director of the shelter. The shelter serves migrant women and children, from places like Haiti, Central America, and even southern Mexico.

The shelter is fit to serve 30 migrants at a time but is currently housing 45, operating over capacity. Cabrera says having an overcrowded shelter is common because of the need of thousands waiting in Tijuana to claim asylum.

The Biden administration is now appealing the Supreme Court's decision to block the policy from ending but is asking for more time to prepare.

“We didn't know how the process was going to be like, how do you prepare for something you don't really know,” says Cabrera.

Congressmembers from both parties have expressed concern about Title 42's end, including Republican Congressman Darrell Issa who in a statement Tuesday blamed President Biden for the country's broken immigration system.

Those on the ground in Tijuana say they've been dealing with the crisis for years.

“We are getting used to working in a very uncertain environment, everything changes very quickly,” says Cabrera.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the appeal in the coming days.